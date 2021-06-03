A state court decision has placed two would-be candidates for Hartland town board seats back at square one.
Peg Zaepfel and Cheryl Confer passed petitions earlier this year to obtain the Democratic, Republican and Conservative ballot lines and hit a roadblock in the form of challenges by incumbent town board member Dave Huntington, who also filed for the Republican and Conservative lines. In April, in response to Huntington's challenges, the Niagara County Board of Elections invalidated Zaepfel's and Confer's petitions for failure to specify the post they were pursuing: "Hartland councilman" rather than "town councilman."
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg backed the election commissioners' finding, arguing that those who signed Zaepfel's and Confer's petitions did not know the women were pursuing Hartland town board seats.
Attorney Steve Cohen, head litigator for HoganWillig Attorneys at Law, appealed the county ruling in state Supreme Court, asserting omission of "Hartland" on the petitions was a minor error and "not meant to defraud or deceive anyone."
On Tuesday, state Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita dismissed the challenge, ruling that per state law the challenge should have been filed no later than three days after the Board of Elections' decision.
While not disputing Sedita, Cohen said the work that needed to be done in defense of Zaepfel and Confer couldn't be done in three days. The candidates had to get the people who signed their petitions to sign affidavits indicating they understood the candidates were pursuing Hartland town board seats. COVID-19 safety guidelines added to the burden, by barring a large-scale meeting where everyone could sign on a given date, Cohen said, and voluntary notaries couldn’t be found to go door-to-door with Zaepfel and Confer.
Zaepfel said on Thursday that she intends to continue her campaign for a town board seat as a write-in candidate.
“We’re figuring we’re going to go with a write-in campaign. We have time now, we can go out with the public," she said. "We can organize. We can meet more of the people. … All we asked, all we wanted was to have our name on the ballot. Is that too much to ask?”
Confer could not be reached Thursday to comment on her plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.