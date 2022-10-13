TOWN OF HARTLAND — The grassroots movement to regulate solar energy developments in the town of Hartland is withering.
The movement originally had more of an organized structure, when it was known as Protect Our Rural Communities. Then the Covid pandemic struck and PORC’s base failed to reorganize. Now, those who don’t want Ridge View Solar Center in their front yard or backyard believe there is very little they can do to stop it.
“Morale is in the tank,” said Margaret “Peggy” Zaepfel, town zoning board member and Ridge View opponent. “The people of this community are feeling completely discouraged as their voices are being ignored.”
The movement was sparked by EDF Renewables’ 2019 introduction of a proposal to develop Ridge View Solar Center over roughly 2,000 acres in Hartland, mostly in the Johnson Creek area. With generating capacity of 350 megawatts, it’s one of the largest proposed solar energy facilities in Western New York. It’s been difficult for much opposition to be successful up against New York state’s Article 94-c, which makes it easier for the Office of Renewable Energy Sitting (ORES) to aid in development procedures for renewable energy projects.
An issue that has been raised regularly by Ridge View opponents during town meetings is the time that it’s taken the town board to enact an updated solar siting law. Previously, it was reported that the town planning board was working on a draft law to better establish rules on how solar panels can be placed.
Ridge View Solar opponents have accused town Supervisor Ross Annable of stalling introduction of the local law. Annable said this week that the draft is still being updated and he could not state when it would be complete.
“We’ve met with the planning board to address some concerns, and to update what we currently have. It’s probably going to be a couple months out before the law gets in play,” he said.
The opponents are similarly concerned about the lack of a concrete timetable for implementing a battery storage law. Zaepfel said that battery storage laws unlike solar would not be subject to overriding by ORES.
Annable said a battery storage law is being developed separately from the solar siting law, so that it can be properly implemented for non-solar related issues as well.
“We wanted to develop a separate battery storage law in the event that other commercial entities come into the town that we will have something that we will be able to utilize,” Annable said.
However Annable couldn’t state a timeline for introducing that either. The vagueness of it all bothers Zaepfel.
“EDF said that they would be going through the application process at the beginning of next year. That’s very close, and we still don’t have a battery storage law or a solar law,” she said.
The issue of regulating battery storage has been a particularly important issue in regards to how battery fires would be put out in the event that one happens. Hartland resident Leo Shannon, who is also an opponent of the development is skeptical that the town would be able to handle the fire of an industrial grade battery.
“If theres a battery fire, then the Hartland Fire company will be hurting to put this fire out,” said Shannon. “It’s going to come back to haunt this town, and all it will take is one fire.”
Another point of tension for opponents is the town board’s apparent use of expertise supplied by EDF Renewables.
According to Zaepfel, Shawn Grasby, code enforcement officer for the Town of Mount Morris, was invited to sit in on a few Hartland town meetings and offer input on how Mount Morris dealt with an EDF Renewables solar project there.
“He came in to talk with our town and said that not one acre of prime farmland in their community was signed over to solar,” Zaepfel said. “He showed up at a few meetings later on, and I was wondering why he’s coming all the way from Mount Morris to sit in on these meetings. I asked him if he worked for EDF, and he said that he was a consultant.”
Annable confirmed that was the case and said he didn’t see a problem with Grasby’s connection to EDF.
“Everybody has a bias on this issue, and I’m trying to work through that,” he said. “The only thing that Mr. Grasby provides information on is the Mount Morris project. His connection with EDF doesn’t make or break anything we’re trying to do here.”
At the outset, opponents aimed to stop development of Ridge View Solar Center entirely. Today, Zaepfel said, they’re willing to compromise with EDF.
Some recommendations put forward by Zapfel and other opponents include allowing the panels to be constructed only where the largest concentration of sites are in the northwestern-most portion of the town, and restricting them from being built anywhere else. Another suggestion was to buy off properties in the town that are surrounded on three sides by developments to more effectively compartmentalize the solar array sites.
However Zapfel doesn’t feel that Annable is even trying to negotiate with EDF.
“We want to negotiate, and these people want to negotiate. They don’t want bad publicity. All we’re asking for is damage mitigation,” Zaepfel said. “I think we can work with EDF, but I don’t think Annable has our best interests in the way that he’s negotiating.”
Annable and the opponents of Ridge View Solar are in agreement in thinking that being able to work with EDF is ideal, versus letting Ridge View be developed as it was first proposed, with no input from the town.
Local input might not be as useful as it sounds, however, town planning board chair Bob Harris suggested. Harris also is opposed to the development but he thinks it won’t matter, ultimately, given New York State’s clean energy push written into law.
“With 94-c, I don’t think we have any options left,” Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.