Haunted house raises $6.5K for Niagara County SPCA

NORTH TONAWANDA — After a month of scaring, this year's Home Haunt on Lee Avenue raised $6,500 for the Niagara County SPCA, only $500 short of the $7,000 the haunted house made in 2019.
The Home Haunt has been a staple of the Halloween season since 2015, though the pandemic placed some restrictions on it this year, including social distancing.
Run by Kyle and Alisha King, the owners of WNY Property Kings, the annual event helps raise money for the SPCA and has also done so for Oishei Children’s Hospital in the past.
Kyle said he felt a decline in summer activities due to the pandemic may have been a contributing factor to the haunt’s success this year.
“I feel like everybody wanted to get together this year,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot to do this summer because of all the cancellations and stuff. So, to be able to open this was something for us to do as a family. A lot of families gathered together and came out. I think we had close to 4,000 people over the course of 12 nights.”
Now that Halloween is over, Kyle said the planning for next year’s haunt has already begun.
Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement for the Niagara County SPCA, welcomed the donations from the haunt. She said the funds will provide shelter, food and medical care for homeless animals at the SPCA. She noted that the pandemic has been a difficult time for many community agencies like the SPCA that depend on community fundraising to continue their work.
“We are just super grateful and incredibly grateful about the donation the Western New York Property Kings just made to the Niagara County SPCA,” she said. “During this pandemic, we didn’t know if they would be able to put together the haunted house this year. And, once they got word they were allowed to, they went right to work. It just means so much to us because we can’t do this without donations from the community. The fact that they put this together all month long to help us is, it’s just really incredible.”
