Haunted house scaring up funds for Niagara County SPCA

NORTH TONAWANDA — As the spooky season draws near, people are carving their jack-o'-lanterns and preparing for a very different kind of Halloween. With COVID-19 keeping kids from trick or treating, and from having Halloween parties of any size, there is one way for people to still enjoy the season of scares.
Kyle and Alisha King, the owners of WNY Property Kings, will decorate a haunted house at 870 Lee Home Haunt as they have been doing for the last four years. Both Kings love Halloween and decided to do this for the neighborhood with the proceeds going to benefit the SPCA.
The haunted house on Lee Avenue is open from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Halloween. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
This year sees some adjustments — along with wearing face masks and having someone sanitize certain areas after parties walk through, Kyle said there have been some additional changes made to the haunted house.
“Namely, a lot of it that has changed is, social distancing guidelines. We are keeping everybody six feet apart and we are trying to do a little different thing with ticket sales. This year, we’re actually going to sell tickets from a ticket booth. ... I kind of wanted to eliminate everybody crowding to the front door of the haunted house so we’re actually doing a ticket booth. But the entire haunt from last year to this year is different, there’s not a thing you saw last year that you’re going to see this year.”
The highlight of the haunted house, according to the Kings, is that the actors in the haunted house are good with kids. If a certain part is too scary, an actor will walk through with the child, or have them tone down the scares for a certain party. This year there will also be a kids night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, which won’t have actors in the haunted house.
Given that local attraction Fright World will not be opening this year due to the pandemic, this gives families a chance to visit the haunted house. Kyle worked at the House of Horrors when it was at the Walden Galleria Mall when he was 16. Since then he has been a horror enthusiast and used to set up small haunted houses for family and friends. Once he started a construction company several years ago, he has been able to build elaborate props needed to scare people. Considering the cost of this haunt, there have been some questions about how it will continue in the future.
“We’re at the point where I don’t know if we’re even going to do a yard haunt next year,” King said. “We may get to a point where we open a full-blown haunt. But it’s been in talks, we’re definitely thinking about it but we’ve always loved Halloween. It’s just our favorite holiday, our whole house. I have three kids, my nine-year-old is asking me about next Halloween the day that it’s over.”
Kimberly LaRussa, director of Community Engagement for the Niagara County SPCA, said the funds of this haunted house will go directly to providing food, shelter and medical care for the animals at Niagara County SPCA. LaRussa said, given the pandemic, this funding means a lot to the organization.
“During these unprecedented times, community support means the world and that’s why we are so grateful to the King family for stepping up to raise crucial funds for our no-kill animal shelter,” LaRussa said. “Putting together this production is no easy task and the community will be able to see that although this is called a “house haunt,” it’s the real deal and you will definitely be in for a scare!”
