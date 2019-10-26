Healing Field returning to NT in 2021

After great success with their first Healing Field back in 2016, the Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club is looking to bring the event back to North Tonawanda for another weekend in 2021.
A tradition launched in Sandy, Utah in 2002, over 400 Healing Fields have been set up across the U.S. over the years and has raised more that $6 million in funds for various service, civic and non-profit organizations.
The 2016 North Tonawanda Healing Field featured 3,000 3-by-5-foot American flags displayed at Gratwick-Riverside Park, each displaying the name of someone who lost their life in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The 2021 display will also take place over Sept. 11 weekend and will be called the 9/11 Memorial Healing Field, a nod to the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
"The support from the North Tonawanda elected representatives and numerous departments like the department of public works, the parks and recreation, police, and fire departments ensured our success," said Exchange Club Vice President Rob Sciandra. "We didn’t consider another location due to this outstanding support."
The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club is seeking volunteers to partner with them for the purpose of planning and executing the event. Club President Robert Pecoraro and Sciandra have invited interested organizations to reach out to them to learn how they can help.
Club members say they will also need assistance from volunteers in the general public, but will call for that assistance closer to the date of the event.
"The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club members were thrilled at the outpouring of support from the public during the 2016 Healing Field and we expect the 2021 event to be even better," Pecoraro said. "We learned a number of lessons during our first field and we stand united to ensure success in just under two years."
Additionally, each flag will require a local sponsor, which can feature the name of a loved one, first responder, veteran, volunteer, community servant or another deserving person, the club said. Following the display, the sponsor will be able to keep the flag they purchased and the 8-foot flag pole that comes with it.
Organizations interested in participating in the 2021 9/11 Memorial Healing Field can learn more by contacting Pecoraro at 696-2851 or pecoraror@aol.com or Ronald Sciandra at 316-0141 or ronald.sciandra@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.