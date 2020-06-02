Health department warns of possible rabid animals

The Niagara County Department of Health issued a pair of warnings Tuesday over concerns about the potential for human contact with several animals that may have been rabid in the City of Niagara Falls.
Health department officials said a Falls man was bitten by a dog in the 600 block of 17th Street on May 26. While the department said tests for rabies on the dog came back "un-testable," the animal was presumed to be positive. According to a police report, the dog - described as a large black/tan Shepard-Husky mix - could have attacked more than one individual.
The health department noted that human exposure to the rabies virus is fatal unless treated in a timely fashion. Anyone who believes they may have been bitten by the dog is encouraged to contact the health department immediately at (716) 439-7444.
In addition, the health department reported that on May 28 a Niagara Falls resident was handing out baby raccoons at the 7-11 convenience store at 1502 Pine Ave. In cooperation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, seven of the nine total raccoons have been recovered and the health department is attempting to locate the last two.
County officials noted that possession of raccoons is illegal except by a licensed rehabilitator and the animals present a potential rabies hazard to anyone in direct contact with them.
Anyone who has any information regarding the location of the raccoons is encouraged to contact the health department at (716) 439-7444 immediately so a complete rabies investigation can be completed.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County, officials said. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
The health department reminds county residents of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
• do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats and
• be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and human. Protect pets with rabies vaccination to reduce your risk of exposure to rabies.
Niagara County health officials stressed that rabies from bats also remains a particular concern. Niagara County residents must remain aware of the risk for rabies from any contact with a bat. If you find a bat in your home, it is important not to injure, release or discard it. Immediately contact the NCDOH-Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444 to discuss the specifics of the situation or occurrence.
For more information on bat rabies to include instruction on proper capturing and containment of a bat for testing, go to: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Pest- Control/Bats.
