GASPORT — Healthcare workers at Absolut Care voted this week to ratify a newly struck, three-year contract with the nursing facility. The terms for workers represented by 1199SEIU include higher starting wages, general wage increases, longevity bonuses and pension improvements, union and facility representatives announced in a joint statement Thursday.
“We are pleased to be able to offer an enhanced compensation package to our employees, all of whom work tirelessly on behalf of our residents,” said Edward Farbenblum of RCA Healthcare. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with 1199SEIU.”
“We are dedicated to our residents and to each other,” Felicia Reinhard, a laundry aide at the facility, said. “As healthcare workers, we have been through so much this past year. Our new contract agreement proves that RCA recognizes the hard work we put into our facility and into providing quality care to our residents.”
Employees covered by the new contract are certified nursing assistants, activities aides, dietary workers, housekeeping and laundry service aides.
