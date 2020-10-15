NIAGARA FALLS — A preliminary hearing for a Wheatfield man accused of stabbing his father to death was delayed Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court.
Prosecutors said the adjournment was granted to allow a further review of evidence in the case, including body camera video from Niagara County Sheriff's deputies who arrested Bryan W.Cummings.
Cummings, 42, has been charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is currently being held without bail, pending further proceedings.
Deputies were called to a home on Hill Road at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic dispute involving a father and a son. The caller told a dispatcher that they believed the son "had killed the father."
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the younger Cummings standing outside his father's home. Deputies said they detained him without incident.
After entering the home, deputies said they found a man "unresponsive" and lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. The victim, identified as Cummings' father, Ward, 61, was treated by EMTs, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they were "familiar" with Cummings. It was not immediately known if deputies had previously been called to the Hill Road home for domestic disturbances.
Cummings is being represented by the Niagara County Public Defender's Office.
