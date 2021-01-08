The Cambria town board will conduct its monthly business meeting, and a public hearing on a rezoning request, by teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 14, beginning at 7 p.m.
To listen, call 1 (872) 240-3412 and input access code 888-634-061.
The public hearing concerns a request to rezone Forsyth-Warren Tavern Living History Farm and Museum, 5182 Ridge Road, from Agricultural-Residential to Business-2.
To submit a written comment for the hearing, email townclerk@townofcambria.com or mail the comment to: Town of Cambria, 4160 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn NY 14132,. Attention: Town Clerk. All written comments must be received no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday.
To comment during the live public hearing, call the above number at 7 p.m. Thursday. Each speaker will be given two minutes for comment, according to Town Clerk Tamara Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.