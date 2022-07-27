Niagara County will hold two public hearings to discuss proposed changes to the bus routes of the Niagara County Rural Transportation bus service. At each hearing, a brief presentation on the proposed changes will be followed by comments and questions from the public.
The hearings are scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport and 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Niagara Falls City Council chambers.
Changes suggested by the county Department of Public Works, which operates the bus service, are intended to address declining ridership, poor coverage and low brand visibility. The service hasn’t undergone any significant changes in decades.
Some changes previously indicated by public works commissioner Garret Meal include adding more frequency to common routes and having less overlap with routes of the NFTA Metro system. A particular change suggested was that the system should provide coverage to the village of Barker and the town of Somerset, which haven’t been covered to date.
“Our goal is to provide a consistent and frequent bus schedule that ties directly into existing NFTA bus routes to complete a more comprehensive bus system across Niagara County,” Meal stated in a release about the public hearings. “Riders will be able to use their ticket to transfer between the systems so we anticipate the integration being seamless.”
Free transfers from one route to another, fare reciprocity with NFTA Metro, monthly fare plans, and a smartphone app are among some of the other recommended changes. Meal said previously that there is no plan to increase fares.
Another issue being addressed is misconceptions about the service caused by its name. According to Meal, some county residents are under the impression that the service is rural only. Planned rebranding of the system, as “Connect Niagara,” was recommended to convey that the service is more inclusive of the county as a whole.
