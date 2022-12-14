MIDDLEPORT — Jill Heck, current interim superintendent of Royalton Hartland Central School District, was awarded the post on a permanent basis Wednesday night by a unanimous vote of the school board.
Prior to her interim appointment in July, Heck had been the district director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology for the past five years. Since her appointment she held both posts.
Heck began her career in education as a teacher in the Jefferson County, Colorado, schools. In 2005, she returned to Western New York to teach in the Wilson and Elba districts. In 2014, she was appointed a curriculum coordinator at Genesee Valley BOCES, was hired back by the Wilson district in 2016 to be an instructional technology coach, and joined the Roy-Hart staff in 2017.
Heck earned credentials as an elementary school teacher at Colorado Christian University. She received a Master of Science in educational administration in 2014 and a certificate of advanced studies in school business and human resource management from SUNY Buffalo in 2021.
On the occasion of her permanent appointment as superintendent, school board president Carol Blumrick said of Heck, "She has been highly effective in bringing people together throughout our community for the past five years. Her understanding of effective curriculum, assessment and instruction, her commitment to teamwork and the passion she brings to forming strong relationships with everyone in the school community will allow our district to continue the momentum we have in place.”
The appointment follows a superintendent search process that began in May with the pending resignation of Henry Stopinski. The board contracted with the Western New York Educational Services Council, for a $16,000 fee, to run the search and identify candidates for consideration. In mid November, three finalists, whose names were not made public, were interviewed by a "community focus group" representing district administrators, teachers, support staff and community members. WNYESC's role in that part of the process was to "synthesize" the information learned in those exchanges and present it to the school board, executive director Tony Day said.
That novel process produced a "strong" pool of candidates, according to Blumrick.
“The board was pleased with the selection process and very impressed by the engagement and commitment of the individuals representing the stakeholder groups. In the end, the quality of our candidates was very strong and made our final decision quite difficult,” she said.
Heck's appointment to the permanent post is effective Jan. 1.
