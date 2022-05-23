Olcott based boatyard owner David Hedley has decided to break into hotel building. Hedley has managed the boatyard in Olcott that’s been in his family for generations. While he has worked on building projects before, building a hotel is something that he’s wanted to do since he was in his 20s.
The two-story hotel, which he will name “Olcott Harbor Center” is planned on Olcott’s east pier, and will offer shop space on its first floor, along with a counter serving seafood bar and restaurant, and berths for canoe and kayak rental. The second floor will have 10 to 12 hotel rooms, including one executive suite.
Hedley said he is self-funding the project which will have a total cost of $4 to $6 million. Phase 1 will cost about $2 million.
“This isn’t going to be a big glamorous hotel,” said Hedley during an interview. “This is going to be about 10 to 12 rooms on the second floor, and 10 to 12 shops on the first floor.”
The design of the building has a nautical lakefront theme, and will offer a scenic view of Lake Ontario. Its outward qualities are even intended to be reminiscent of ships, including decorative lifeboats on the second floor. Mark D’Alba, the architect working with Hedley, said that this is a part of his usual method of keeping projects within the parameters of his clients, while also keeping them unique.
“Every project that I get is a project that I’m most interested in, and I make it unique for my clients” D’Alba said in an interview. “I listen to what the client wants, and develop my ideas from my client's input. In that way, every project is unique.”
Hedley’s desire to build the hotel also stems from a desire to bring more business to Olcott, as he feels that the nearby high-level bridge has diverted traffic away from the hamlet.
“If this harbor could be developed, it will just start a chain reaction, and Olcott will grow,” said Hedley.
He has also credits the Olcott breakwall, which was completed last Fall, as it was able to calm waters enough to make the project possible in the first place.
The project is still in development, and is being discussed by the Newfane Planning Board. Hedley said that construction will begin once approval has been given by the town. D’Alba said that the first phase of the project, which will involve the retail area, and four of the hotel rooms, can be expected to be completed at some point early next year. No timetable exists yet for the rest of the project. Hedley hasn't yet determined what the cost of renting a room will be, or whether he will hire someone to run it or to run it himself.
