The first licenses for cultivating recreational marijuana in New York state were issued to 52 hemp farmers last week, following lobbying efforts by the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association and the New York Farm Bureau.
According to Jeanette Miller, a hemp grower in Newfane and the vice president of Niagara County Farm Bureau, the state Farm Bureau adopted a policy on growing rights in December 2021 and then began lobbying New York State to embrace it. New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association did the same, and in February, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill authorizing eligible hemp growers to apply for a license to grow cannabis containing more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive compound that produces a high.
The state Office of Cannabis Management voted on April 14 to issue “adult-use cultivator” licenses to 52 hemp growers across the state, including one in Niagara County: Wheatfield Gardens. More than 150 applications were submitted, according to Hochul's office.
Miller said she was glad to have the opportunity to bid for a license, although she noted there was a $2,000 non-refundable application and licensing fee attached.
“(Although) I’m sad I wasn’t in the 52, I cried for joy I was so excited, especially for the hemp growers,” she said.
Tom Szulist of Singer Farm Naturals said he too is excited by the prospect of bringing another cannabinoid to market. Szulist is an advocate for the health benefits of marijuana, which he says involves the entire plant, not just the THC.
Szulist said he has applied for an adult-use cultivator license and isn't worried about not being selected the first time.
“There’s plenty of time,” he said. “What we’re learning is that it’s not the biggest plant you want. We can put plants into the ground by July and get a great crop; it grows amazing, no matter where it’s grown.”
Szulist said the license would allow farms like his to grow one acre of recreational marijuana and send it to a processor. He said his product, when he is allowed to grow it, will go to Empire Hemp and No Wave, two processors and manufacturers that can transform his raw crop into drinks, edibles and lotions. He predicted that by early 2023 recreational marijuana will be for sale in New York.
