BARKER — The village board on Monday voted down a controversial, proposed local law to permit the harboring of chickens within the village limits. The vote was close: three against and two in favor.
The law was recommended earlier this year by trustee Aaron Davis, who expressed interest in producing eggs on his property in the wake of increased food prices. While some residents expressed interest, many others were opposed on the grounds that chickens would attract predators and cause foul odors, and the law would be difficult to enforce properly.
The board worked on the proposed law for several months, holding public hearings and soliciting online community input.
Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley voted for the law. She said her views on the issue changed several times during the deliberation process, as she started out being supportive, then she was opposed, then she was in favor of it again. She said several other trustees had shifting views on the issue as well.
“I think the board went back and forth with our own personal opinions, based on those of the public, but obviously it’s our job to vote for the residents,” she said.
Corwin-Bradley added that while the outcome didn’t surprise her, she cast her vote to represent supporters, noting that about one-third of village residents who participated in a Google survey were in favor of allowing chickens.
“I thought that the 33% of people who were in support of it deserved just as much of a voice as the other 66% of people who were against it,’’ Corwin-Bradley said.
The village previously allowed the raising of hens, but the policy was abolished in the 1990s.
