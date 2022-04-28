The Barker village board will hold a public hearing next week on a proposed local law to permit citizens to harbor hens within village limits.
The current ordinance only allows residents to own up to two dogs, three cats and/or three rabbits within the village limits.
Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley said the village has been receiving requests from residents for years to permit the harboring of hens (female chickens) for the purpose of raising their own eggs.
“So we looked into it, and we figured that as long as they’re just hen chickens, that would be fine,” Corwin-Bradley said.
The law being discussed will permit residents to harbor a maximum of six hens on their property, so long as they obtain a permit. To obtain a chicken harboring permit, one would need to show that they have adequate shelter and fencing for housing the animals. Permits would expire on June 1 each year and would have to be renewed annually.
In the proposed law, the sale of eggs produced by home-owned chickens would be forbidden within the village limits. Violators would face a penalty of an up-to-$250 fine and/or 15 days in jail.
The public hearing on the proposed law will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Barker Fire Department.
According to Corwin-Bradley, if the village board approves the local law, a public referendum on the matter would follow.
