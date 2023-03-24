Food, drink and music are the mainstays of the 2023 Lock City West End Hooley, ongoing from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The opening ceremony is slated for noon, so there’s time for West Enders and their allies to pick up Reubens and corned beef sandwiches at Attitudes, 616 West Ave., then swing around to Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St., where Joe Baschnagel will play the bagpipes and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies AOH will sing the Irish Anthem.
Windsor Village operator Kathy O’Keefe invites everyone to take a gander at the pop-up shops and consignment stores, and enjoy the food tastings, inside and outside the cooperative, which will be renamed Windsor Shanty Market for the day.
“We have a really great ceremony in which we’ll talk about the Irish who came to dig the canal and settled here,” O’Keefe said. In addition, there’ll be eight vendors outside hawking “some really fun products.”
The stone portion of Windsor Village was erected in 1824, as the “deep cut” was made on the emerging Erie Canal in Lockport. According to O’Keefe, that’s where the stone came from.
Windsor Shanty Market is hosting a basket raffle to benefit the PB&J Jam, which gets students performing with accomplished musicians, and the annual, summertime Lock City Touch A Truck event at Outwater Park.
Other West End mainstays taking part in the Hooley include the Ski “O” Lodge, 405 Niagara St., where menu items such as Ski Lodge Lazy Reubens, Colcannon Irish Soup and, of course, Irish-sounding adult beverages are available while live music flows freely.
Evan Anstey is performing an “alternative folk” show from 1 to 4 p.m. Steeped in folk and bluegrass, and influenced somewhat by rock and indie, Anstey said, “iTunes labeled my music as ‘alternative folk’ when I released my first solo EP in 2016. So, I’ve just kind of stuck with that.”
DJ Marc Goodrich will break out the Irish and dance music from 7 to 11 p.m.
Over at Hawley’s Grove, 482 West Ave., the Working Man String Band is performing from 4 to 6 p.m. There’s more heritage fare on the menu — lamb stew, boxty, cured salmon, leek-and-potato soup and brown bread — plus drink specials.
The West End Hooley “reminds people what we have here,” Hawley’s Grove co-owner Ashley Eietrzykowski said. “A lot of people don’t know what’s on this side of town unless you live here. This reminds people of the wealth we have on West Avenue.”
If you’re making the rounds on Saturday, don’t forget to “bling” yourself up along the way with sparkly nails at Windsor Village and jewelry at Herbal Magick, 402 West Ave. The health food-plus store is offering 50% off all jewelry between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., owner-operator Angela Blackley said.
Other businesses listed on the “West End Hooley Passport” are: Danny Sheehan’s, 91 West Ave., serving Shannon’s Potato Soup and top-shelf flights in the Irish Whiskey Room between noon and 4 p.m.; Short Street Patio Bar, 1 Short St., opening at noon with two fire pits, Irish music, a variety of Irish ales, food specials, and Irish Road Bowling in its bocce courts.
So, what does the Lock City West End Hooley really mean?
“Most people love St. Patrick’s Day. In Lockport we love it so much we have two of them,” Hawley’s Grove co-owner Marc Eietrzykowski said.
