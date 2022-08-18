The PB&J Jam is preparing for its final performance of the summer next Wednesday. The charity, which began 11 years ago as a food drive to raise donations of peanut butter and jelly for food pantries in the region, has since expanded to include the Jam as a music-centered youth mentoring service.
“It just evolved,” organizer Kathy O’Keefe said. “We started it as one thing, and it evolved into a youth mentorship program because it was something that was severely lacking in this region.”
Food collections were previously done during live musical performances at bars and restaurants. The change, or mission expansion, occurred about five years ago when the Jam merged with the Wilson-based Jr. Blues Showcase.
“We connected with live bands that were playing, and their followers would bring peanut butter and jelly to the show,” O’Keefe said. “We found a way to combine the two together and teach the kids to play onstage, as well as give back to the community by donating food to the (PB&J) drive itself.”
The PB&J Drive is perpetual, with special campaigns throughout the year, the largest one being in late November through early December.
O’Keefe said the music mentoring aspect of the PB&J Jam was conceived as a way to keep school-aged youths playing their musical instruments over summer break. The Jam’s intent is to help young people learn to call chords, stay in tempo, and understand stage etiquette.
“When summer break starts for kids, their instruments go in the closet,” O’Keefe said. “What we want to do is give them the ability to play throughout the summer, and if they aren’t able to attend lessons, then they will be able to continue their growth in the summer.”
All genres of music are welcome at the PB&J Jam. Oftentimes the organizers try to line up special guests to perform with the students. O’Keefe referenced Syracuse Blues performer Tas Cru as one of the Jam’s most noteworthy guests. No special guests have been lined up for next week’s finale, which O’Keefe said will be a night to highlight the work done by the students.
2022 was a step up for the PB&J Jam, as it was scheduled for four days over the summer rather than the usual two.
“When we were doing it as one event per summer, it was definitely not enough for the kids,” O’Keefe said. “So then we did two, and then we still felt like the kids needed regular mentorship throughout the summer to keep them focused, and we decided to do four.”
O’Keefe is especially proud that the PB&J Jam was recently given an award for its youth mentoring efforts by the Cullen Foundation, which supports youth arts and theater programming in Western New York.
“This is important to be able to be recognized by them as a program that encourages the growth of kids who are interested in music,” O’Keefe said.
The PB&J Jam finale will be ongoing from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 outside Windsor Village Old World Market, 43 Stevens St. All musicians aged 8 to 18 years are welcome to join in; sign up at www.windsorvillageshops.com by 5:30 p.m. on show night.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic snacks — and remember your donations of peanut butter and jelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.