In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Old Fort Niagara will present a special walking tour that illuminates the hidden African-American history of the fort.
At 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Executive Director Robert Emerson will lead a tour that will educate visitors about:
• Slavery in New France
• The story of Richard Pierpoint, a black loyalist during the American Revolution
• New information on the 24th Infantry Regiment that was posted at Fort Niagara in 1908-1909
• The life of Hubert Crawford, the African-American artist, who painted the mural "Lions of Cantigny" at the Fort Niagara Officers’ Club in the late 1930s
Regular admission rates apply and include access to the historic fort and the special tour. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children (6-12), free for kids under age 6 and for members.
The tour will leave from the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes or boots and dress for the weather.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, “Winter Woods Battle” returns to the fort for a full day of living history programs, including a re-enacted skirmish with muskets and a snowshoe trek (if there’s enough snow).
More information about all of Old Fort Niagara’s upcoming events and programs is available at www.oldfortniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.