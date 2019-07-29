If you're not looking for it, Noah Strickland's grave is incredibly easy to miss.
Located at the old Poole Cemetery on Beach Ridge Road in Pendleton, his headstone is obscured by a large bush, which only parts to allow a view of the stone on the far side, the side that faces away from the cemetery and toward the house next-door. In fact, the grave was so hard to find that when Strickland's 5x great-grandson came looking for it, he almost missed it entirely.
Bobby Strickland, a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in woodwinds, spent the p ast few months on tour with Todd Rundgren as the band's saxophone player. The tour stopped in North Tonawanda on June 12 for a performance at the Riviera Theatre.
When Strickland's mother-in-law, who happens to be a historian, took a look at the list of tour stops, she recognized North Tonawanda because it had come up in her research while she was looking into her son-in-law's family tree. She knew he had a distant relative that was buried in a cemetery in the nearby Town of Pendleton.
"I texted Bobby and said, 'Please, if you have 10 minutes, find someone to drive you there,' " Knight said. She also said she reached out to local historians to help her locate the cemetery.
Strickland, a California resident, accepted his mother-in-law's request and agreed to make an attempt at locating the gravesite. He had a friend drive him to the tiny Pendleton cemetery the morning after the concert.
At first glance, the site appears to be a mostly empty lot, with the exception of a row of grave stones laid flat on the ground in the center and an informational bulletin board toward the front of the property. Strickland searched the gravestones searched the headstones for one that bore his last name, but most of the stones had sustained damage and had become difficult to read.
"We walked to the graves, but we couldn't find his headstone," Strickland said.
But just as he was preparing to give up and leave, his phone rang. It was Knight on FaceTime and she was hoping to help him out. Strickland walked back to the bulletin board at the front of the property and showed it to Knight through the phone.
It was then that they realized Strickland had missed and important piece of information on the board when he first arrived at the cemetery. Noah Strickland's grave wasn't with all the others, it was in a special location.
"On the right side of the cemetery is a set of bushes which protect the headstone of Noah Strickland, a Revolutionary War veteran," a sign on the board reads. "
With the new information, Strickland walked to the right end of the property toward a tall bush. When he parted its branches, he finally found what he was looking for.
"It was kind of overgrown," he said. "But I pushed the bushes aside and there it was."
According to his headstone, Noah Strickland was born Jan. 8, 1760 and died Oct. 15, 1829 at the age of 69. The information on the board described him as a "Private in the Revolutionary War" who "served in Captain Taylors Co." It also said that Strickland's original gravestone was replaced and rededicated in 1972.
The board also contains information about a Polly Strickland, but her headstone was damaged, leaving little to be learned about her life and death. It's unclear if there was a relationship between Noah Strickland and Polly Strickland.
To solve another mystery, the board also contained some information about why the other headstones were displayed flat on the ground. Many years ago, a local farmer had apparently attempted to remove some of the headstones to use for a sidewalk, but was made to return them after his wife learned where he had found them.
"His wife came out and said where did you get those? They're going back immediately," Strickland said, describing the information on the board. "So he loaded them up on the wagon and took them back to the graveyard and threw them in a heap, so nobody knows where everyone was actually buried."
The stones were still in a pile back in 2013, when a local teen by the name of Jacob Dawson decided to fix up the cemetery for his Eagle Scout project. Dawson built a raised bed with a wooden frame to display the headstones, which is what visitors to the cemetery can see today.
Knight said it was exciting to see her son-in-law connect with his past, especially considering how many pieces needed to come together in a short period of time to make it happen.
"If everyone hadn't come together over those 48 hours (this wouldn't have happened)," she said. "It's just amazing, the whole thing just fell into place."
Strickland said that it was a humbling experience to see his 5x great-grandfather's final resting place and felt that it helped him to feel connected with his past. He said it gave him a feeling of relevance and belonging.
"The feeling is indescribable, honestly," Strickland said. "To actually connect with the past like that, it kind of puts you in your place in time and history. It gives you a grounding effect."
