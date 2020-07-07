WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) announced federal funding to the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services and Ellicott Creek Fire Company to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
The county Department of Emergency Services was awarded $77,295.45. Ellicott Creek Fire Company, which serves the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, received $3,750.39 in federal funding.
"This emergency funding provides necessary resources to protect those who protect our community,” Higgins said.
FEMA lists the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as eye protection, isolation gowns, protective coveralls, gloves, respirators and face masks, as the primary funding priority for the grants.
The CARES Act included $100 million in COVID-19 supplemental funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program to support first responders during the coronavirus outbreak. This is in addition to and separate from the $350 million appropriated in 2019 for the AFG Program.
