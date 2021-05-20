Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) says it’s “unacceptable” that U.S. and Canadian officials have continued to keep the Northern Border closed to non-essential travel for another full month.
“It is truly unacceptable at this point to have another 30-day extension with no further exceptions for those vaccinated, no goals or targets outlined to expand crossings, no reciprocal allowances for family reunification, and no plan,” said Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group. “We have made great strides in fighting the pandemic and we need to make progress on reopening the border. That is essential to both families that have been separated for way too long and to our binational economies.”
Higgins has been calling for a plan to be developed to reopen the border, calling for the definition of essential traveler to be expanded by May, followed by a full reopening of the border by July. This week he pushed for the U.S. to allow Canadians to cross into New York State for COVID vaccine appointments.
The border between the United States and Canada first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020. The existing order, set to expire on May 21, was extended through June 21.
