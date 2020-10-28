Higgins criticizes GOP leaders for failed stimulus talks

Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins had harsh words on Wednesday for Republicans in the United States Senate after they recessed their deliberations until after the general election on Nov. 3.
The recess effectively ends attempts by leaders in the House of Representatives and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to craft another COVID Relief bill at a time when individuals and businesses, as well as state and local governments, are struggling in the midst of a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases nationwide.
"This isn't a stimulus (bill). This is disaster relief," Higgins said during a press conference in the Falls where he announced the award of a federal grant to support services for homeless teens in Niagara County.
Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, said an expected second fall and winter wave of the deadly virus was a "gut punch" to the American people. And he criticized both President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, for their response to the issues raised by the pandemic.
"The response has been highly politicized," Higgins said. "Pitting red states versus blue states like it's some kind of board game."
The Buffalo congressman noted that House Democrats had passed a $2.2 trillion relief bill in May and that Senate Republicans refused to even consider it or enter into negotiations over it.
"Spending bills originate in the House," Higgins said. "This was not a take it or leave it proposition. The Senate could have advanced a bill and then you go to (a conference) committee to resolve (the differences)."
Higgins ridiculed McConnell's suggestion that financially troubled states and municipalities, including New York, should consider bankruptcy. He said that Kentucky receives $40 billion more in federal aid a year than it contributes to the U.S.government, while New York contributes $30 billion more to the federal government that it receives in aid.
"Maybe we should see how Kentucky would do without New York's $30 billion," he suggested. "There's a federal emergency declaration for a reason. Every state has taken a hit. You gotta unify the country. We're all in this together."
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has acknowledged that the city is facing a substantial budget deficit and he offered agreement with Higgins assessment of the proposed COVID relief.
"It's not a stimulus, it is disaster relief when you're talking about governments selling off assets or even reimagining what government is," the mayor said.
Higgins also lamented the continued closure of the Canadian border and its impact on the local economy, especially in the Falls. He laid the blame for the border closure directly at the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic.
"Americans are not welcomed in Canada because were viewed as super-spreaders there," Higgins said, his voice rising. "There is only one statistic that matters (to Canadian officials) and that's the number of cases per thousand. That border isn't going to be opening until you bring that number down. As Americans we should demand better."
