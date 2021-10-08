Higgins hammers Biden administration over border closure

NIAGARA FALLS — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, looked up at the helicopter flying over him in Niagara Falls State Park on Friday afternoon and smiled wryly.
"(The helicopter) reminds us that the only form of transportation from Fort Erie to Buffalo now is by air," Higgins said.
Gesturing toward the Rainbow Bridge, in the distance behind him, Higgins noted the lack of any traffic crossing over the Niagara River Gorge. The congressman then laid the blame for the continuing closure of the U.S.-Canada border at the feet of President Joe Biden's administration.
"We are told to follow the signs, follow the facts and follow the science," Higgins said, echoing a familiar expression of the president. "And they all point to the same conclusion, that this border should be open."
With the current ban on land travel into the United States from Canada set to expire on Oct. 21, Higgins, a vocal critic of the extended closure, called for the Biden administration to open the border and provide pandemic relief to businesses on both sides, or provide a clear explanation why the shutdown should continue.
"This makes absolutely no sense," Higgins said. "With high vaccination rates in both the United States and Canada, there is no reason why the United States is continuing to shut out our vaccinated Canadian friends."
Currently 72% of Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19, along with 56% of Americans. While Higgins said he believes still more Americans need to be vaccinated, at the current levels, he argued it's "ridiculous for the border to remain closed.
"I am here to urge the Biden administration to open the border," he said.
The U.S. Travel Association has reported that the U.S. economy is losing $439 million a month as a result of the northern border shutdown. That impact has been particularly severe in border communities and tourist destinations like Niagara Falls.
Sales tax revenue collected from local hotels, shops and restaurants decreased by 26% in 2020 compared to 2019. Despite a gradual return to normal business in 2021, and an increase in domestic travelers, Niagara Falls bed tax revenues in 2021, year to date, are down 11% when compared to 2019 and parking revenue, collected from the downtown tourist district, is down 23%.
"We continue to struggle with the failure of the northern border here to be reopened to our Canadian neighbors and tourists," Mayor Robert Restaino said. "“The City of Niagara Falls has experienced a significant decrease in revenue within the past two years since the pandemic began and (it is) compounded by the border closure."
While some in the local hospitality industry have said that the captive market of American tourists, who until recently had been unable to enter Canada, has offset some of the pandemic's impact, Kory Schuler, executive director of Niagara USA Chamber, suggested the potential losses cannot be measured solely in dollars and cents.
"While we can measure the losses to the region from this prolonged border crossing closure there are also many un-measurables, such as the loss of potential business growth, loss of binational business relationships, and the loss of potential expansion of business within the region," Schuler said. "We must end this illogical closure before our businesses suffer irreparable consequences."
U.S. Bureau of Transportation statistics show that before the pandemic, in 2019, more than 10.5 million people crossed into the United States in passenger vehicles through Buffalo-Niagara Falls border crossings. The current border restrictions resulted in a drop of close to 9 million travelers, down to just 1.7 million individuals, crossing by passenger vehicle into the Buffalo-Niagara region in 2020.
The border between the United States and Canada was first closed to non-essential travel in March 2020. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.