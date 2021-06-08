Congressman Brian Higgins said in a release Tuesday that signs are pointing toward an end for the ongoing U.S. and Canada border restrictions.
Higgins (NY-26), who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said, “It is clearly the beginning of the end of the border shutdown between the U.S. and Canada. In conversations with government leaders on both sides of the border we are learning plans are moving forward to provide for expanded crossing allowances. Action is long overdue.
“Later this week President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to meet in England for the G7. And accommodations were made to allow U.S. and Canadian hockey teams to come together for the Stanley Cup finals. Science and progress in fighting the pandemic have made this possible."
On June 8, the U.S. Department of State posted a revised travel advisory, lowering the risk level for U.S. citizens. The Department of Homeland Security also confirmed the Canadian government is signaling a willingness to plan for a reopening, with some changes coming before the existing border restrictions expire on June 22.
According to Higgins' release, Prime Minister Trudeau has indicated the same in conversations with the media and Canadian mayors.
Higgins also said he spoke with Niagara Falls, Ont., Mayor Jim Diodati about the ongoing border discussions Tuesday.
“If we can do it for some, we can surely find a way to do it for all. Families have been separated for over a year, homeowners have been kept from their property, and our economies have suffered," Higgins said. "Leaders on both sides of the border must get this done.”
Higgins, who also serves on the House of Representatives Ways & Means Committee raised the issue of the U.S. sharing additional vaccines with Canada during a hearing with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
