Black females are 16 times more likely to be falsely identified than white males by Lockport’s facial recognition camera system.
That's according to an independent audit released earlier this year by the New York State Education Department that measured the accuracy of the system sold to Lockport City School District by Canada-based SN Technologies.
Ben Schaefer, media strategist for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said his organization has filed two suits against the state education department relative to the Lockport district's camera system. The first, through Freedom of Information Law, produced documents that include the report issued in June by the accounting firm Freed Maxick.
“We reached a settlement in the FOIL suit that was finalized on Nov. 19,” Schaefer said. “We received a trove of documents that we're beginning to parse through now.”
According to a report published Tuesday by VICE Media Group, there are numerous technical issues with SN Technologies’ Aegis software suite-powered facial and and object recognition system, "including its propensity for misidentifying objects like broom handles as guns."
NYCLU's second suit challenges the state education department's approval of the Lockport district's use of the system. The suit is slated to be heard beginning this month in Albany.
Schaefer said the Freed Maxick report “basically confirms that SN Tech — the company that sold the facial recognition technology to the school district — had been misleading the schools on the ability of its technology to work. Cameras misidentified Black people at far greater rate than white people.”
The facial recognition software works by using a database of flagged individuals and sending an alert to district personnel when a flagged person is detected on school property.
VICE reported that the district hired Freed Maxick to audit SN Technologies' claims about the accuracy of its recognition software. According to the audit:
— The false match rate for Black males is close to four times that of white males, resulting in one false match for every 25,000 matches found. SN Tech had claimed Black males were two times more likely than white males to have a false match.
— The false match rate for Black females is 16 times that of white males, resulting in one false match for every 6,250 matches. SN Tech had claimed the false match rate for Black females was 10 times that of white males.
It could not be confirmed whether the district is still using the camera system, which was activated this past January. District Superintendent Michelle Bradley did not return a US&J reporter's phone calls on Tuesday.
The New York State Legislature in July approved a moratorium on facial recognition-based surveillance systems in schools while NYSED further studies the issues. The bill, sponsored by Assembly Member Monica Wallace and State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, both Democrats, awaits Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's signature or veto. If the bill is signed, the Lockport district would be forced to shut down its system.
System shutdown is the ultimate goal of NYCLU's second lawsuit, which argues the system violates state education privacy laws by making use of student data.
Whereas state education and Lockport district officials indicated students would not be included in the database of unwanted persons and therefore no student data was being used, NYCLU argues that student data is used to verify when someone is not in the database.
