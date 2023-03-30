Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.