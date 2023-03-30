All schools in Lockport City School District will be open Friday, after all buildings were put into lockdown mode today in light of an "active shooter" threat aimed at Lockport High School.
So said district Superintendent Mathis Calvin in a Thursday afternoon press conference at the district office on Beattie Avenue.
The threat, which turned out to be false, was fielded by Lockport police at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The high school went into lockdown mode immediately and every room in the building was searched, according to Police Chief Steve Abbott. The junior high, intermediate and elementary schools were ordered into lockdown after police arrived at the high school.
The high school was cleared at approximately 1 p.m. and all students were sent home, Calvin said. Students in the other schools remained until their normal dismissal time. District-wide, all Thursday afterschool activities were canceled.
Abbott and Calvin both said the false threat in Lockport is one in a series of "swatting" incidents across the nation. "Swatting" involves a person making an online or call-in threat to a series of places.
The Buffalo school district also fielded a false active-shooter threat, aimed at South Park High School, on Thursday.
