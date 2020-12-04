High-speed pursuit ends with crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT - A high-speed pursuit ended early Friday when a driver who was attempting to avoid detention by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies failed to negotiate a curve on Niagara Street and crashed in a wooded area.
Initial reports indicate that deputies were called just after midnight to a report of two men attempting to break into a vehicle in the 3700 block of Mapleton Road. Upon arrival at the scene, reports indicate that the two men fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting deputies to give chase on Lockport Road near Shawnee Road.
The vehicle, identified as a silver Chevy Cobalt, reportedly fled from deputies at a high rate of speed eastbound in the direction of the City of Lockport. It was reported that speeds exceeded 100 mph at points during the pursuit.
About 11 minutes after the initial break-in report, the driver of the vehicle being pursued lost control at "the hill" in the 900 block of Niagara Street in Lockport. Reports indicate that the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed in a wooded area where the vehicle came to rest.
Lockport Firefighters and Twin City Ambulance crews responded to the scene. First responders extricated the male driver from the vehicle and transported him by ambulance to the South Lockport Fire Co. fire hall where he was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
A pair of K-9 units were called to the scene in an attempt to locate the second male suspect who reportedly fled the crash site. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit also responded to the scene and the matter remains under investigation.
