State officials are urging residents to prepare for a storm system which is expected to bring 40 to 50 mph winds with gusts over 60 mph, as well as 2 to 3 inches of rain.
The strong low pressure system is expected to be especially fierce along both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, where lakeshore flooding is possible.
A high wind warning goes into effect in Niagara County at 8 p.m. today but the storm is expected to be strongest between 11 p.m. Thursday night through 2 p.m. Friday and could potentially cause damage to trees, power lines and property.
Motorists should also travel carefully, as crosswinds may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
"While we are no stranger to severe weather, I urge all New Yorkers in the affected regions to be prepared for potentially dangerous winds and flooding," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "Our state agencies and emergency management teams are on standby to assist communities as quickly and effectively as possible."
Various Lakeshore, Coastal and General Flood Watches are in effect for Niagara County as well.
For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service at https://alerts.weather.gov/ .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.