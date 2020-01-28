WHEATFIELD — Prosecutors again postponed proceedings in the grand larceny case against Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell while they continue to review grand jury action on the matter.
A hearing in Wheatfield Town Court, rescheduled from earlier in the month to Tuesday night, was adjourned when prosecutors again told Town Justice Angela Stamm-Philipps that Stowell's case was "being screened" for presentation to the currently sitting Niagara County grand jury.
Presenting the case to the grand jury could result in additional charges against the elected official.
Stowell, 59, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny and official misconduct in connection with claims that he stole town property and directed town employees to work on his personal property.
Stowell was arraigned in Pendleton Town Court on Dec. 6 and released on recognizance. The case was then transferred to the Wheatfield court when Pendleton town justices recused themselves.
The highway superintendent is accused of taking 72 tons of Suit-Kote stone/material that had been purchased by the town and was valued at more than $12,800. He is also accused of purchasing a vehicle battery, windshield wipers and a headlight at a NAPA store and then billing the town.
Prosecutors leveled the official misconduct charge based on accusations that Stowell directed town employees to transport the Suit-Kote material to his Campbell Boulevard home on Nov. 27.
Stowell has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
His defense attorney, George Muscato, said the town maintains a list of people who can use materials, like Suit-Kote, when the town needs to dispose of it. He said the town will even deliver the materials for a fee per load.
Muscato said Stowell had the material delivered to his house and fully intended to pay for the delivery. Muscato also characterized the material as "valueless."
"Once this stuff has been exposed to the elements it's useless," he said.
