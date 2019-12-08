The City of Lockport will soon begin a multi-year reassessment project, as a result of a contract approved by the Common Council this week.
City lawmakers approved a $400,000 contract, which is to be paid over a three-year period, with GAR Associates LLC to assist the city in a full valuation reassessment, which will ensure that property owners pay no more than their fair share of the tax burden.
Tracy Farrell, the city assessor, said reassessment hasn't been done since 2011, and that the city's equalization rate currently is 81 percent.
"Our assessment roll has not been kept up to date," Farrell said.
To illustrate how the process works, Farrell used the example of a home assessed at $100,000. She said the city would only be assessing it at $81,000 because of the equalization rate.
As a result of a reassessment project, the tax rate will decrease, but not necessarily the amount of taxes a residence is required to pay.
Farrell noted the project will ensure the equitable distribution of taxes.
"A lot of our lower-valued homes are overassessed, and those values will probably be going down," Farrell said. "They are paying too much in taxes right now. whereas a lot of our higher valued homes aren't paying their fair share. We're going to make it fair for everyone."
Farrell pointed to other municipalities, such as Cambria, who did a reassessment project two years ago and saw their tax rate go down.
The project is expected to be finished by early 2022.
