OLCOTT — The historic amphitheater in Krull Park overlooking Lake Ontario will be rebuilt this summer.
The amphitheater, which was the site of pre-Civil War picnics in Olcott, and was utilized for speeches by President Teddy Roosevelt, has been closed for the past five years because of soil erosion underneath the structure.
Rebuilding of the amphitheater is part of a larger Lake Ontario shoreline erosion prevention project in Olcott. The approximately $4 million project is being financed by FEMA in response to damage caused by flooding of the shoreline in 2017.
The amphitheater ended up included in the fortification work thanks to a consensus of local leaders. Prior to the Town of Newfane being awarded the fortification grant last fall, Niagara County Legislator Shawn Foti and town Supervisor John Syracuse organized a meeting with civic groups including Olcott Lions Club, Olcott Beach Community Association, Newfane Business & Professional Association and the Newfane Tourism Board.
“Through that meeting it became clear the amphitheater was historically important to rebuild,” Foti said, and FEMA agreed to fund it.
Saving the amphitheater isn’t just an homage to the past, it’s an investment in the future, supporters say. According to Foti, Shakespeare in Delaware Park (Buffalo) has expressed an interest in putting on shows in Krull Park.
“We want to host more events, weekly events, in Krull Park, and get the park moving,” he said.
Currently, heavy stone is being trucked in to the site to protect against future erosion. According to Norman Allen, Niagara County deputy commissioner of engineering, 18,000 tons of stone will be placed along the shoreline.
“When the 2017 storm hit, it caused a lot of damage to the shoreline and FEMA declared it a disaster,” Allen said. “Now we’re trying to stop more erosion along the shore.”
The work began in early January, despite the cold, out of concern that a later start date would delay its completion and spill into the summer season at Olcott.
“During the summer there’s a lot of big events — 10,000 to 20,000 come to events in Olcott in the summer,” Foti said. “What we’re doing now will make the shoreline more accessible and safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.