Historic Palace Theatre will host "Dazzling Through The Decades" on May 1 to mark its grand reopening after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event doubles as a celebration of the completion of Act II: A Grand Restoration. Behind-the-scenes tours of renovated areas will be offered in three time blocks, to allow for social distancing: 2 to 4 p.m., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Along with the tours there will be food from the Shamus, a basket raffle, a Mills Jewelers diamond raffle, an artisan piano bar raffle and the chance to win $2,500, $1,000 or $500 cash.
Act II was a $4 million project commenced in 2018 to restore the paint and plaster inside the 96-year-old theater, restore the interior and exterior lobbies, expand the orchestra pit, add new rigging and install brand new seats on the orchestra and balcony levels.
Tickets for Dazzling Through The Decades are $125 per couple. They can be purchased at lockportpalacetheatre.org and at Mills Jewelers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.