Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo noted today's reopening of the Historic Palace Theatre today following a $3.5 million renovation that received $600,000 through Lockport's Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
With support from more than 200 volunteers from the community, the theater will reopen for its Dazzling Through the Decades Gala event. Additional community events to welcome visitors back will be hosted at the newly restored landmark from Sunday through Thursday.
Work on the nearly century-old structure included installing new seating, floors, a larger orchestra pit and other interior improvements aimed at ensuring the future vibrancy of this community cornerstone.
"The newly renovated Palace Theatre is the latest example of how the investments targeted by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative are helping to strengthen local economies and build more vibrant communities," Cuomo said in a statewide release. "These community-driven projects are leveraging private investment and public funding to reinvigorate downtown communities, create new jobs, and enhance a sense of pride in cities, towns and villages across New York state."
Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul added, "The arts entice people to downtowns all over New York State and our recovery depends on their success. The renovations at the Palace Theater will further add to its historic charm and help ensure it will be enjoyed by Western New Yorkers for many years to come. This is yet another example of the transformation happening in Lockport thanks to our Downtown Revitalization Initiative."
The project overhauled the 1,000-seat theater's lobby, creating dedicated will-call, concession, bar, and merchandise areas. Seating for both the main level and balcony were replaced and new carpeting was installed along with electrical lighting in the flooring. The orchestra pit was deepened and widened to accommodate a new hydraulic lift, while the outdated stage rigging system was replaced to accommodate newer, more modern shows.
Other renovations included upgrades to the theatre's sound system and sound booth; new curtains, screens, and backdrops; upgrades to the electrical system; and interior plaster renovations. Additional work is ongoing to replace the roof and add a roof-mounted solar system, which is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The project was also supported by a $423,000 Market New York Grant through Empire State Development's Division of Tourism, and $142,000 from the New York Power Authority through the Western New York Economic Development Fund. Additional funding was provided by supporters from the community.
Built in 1925, the Historic Palace Theatre is one of the most iconic buildings in downtown Lockport.
"On behalf of the Palace board of directors, our volunteers, and the greater Lockport community, we would like to express our overwhelming appreciation to Governor Cuomo, Lt. Governor Hochul, and Empire State Development," said Historic Palace Theatre, Inc. Board President Ellen Schratz. "Without their initial and continued support of our Act II: A Grand Restoration Campaign, this project would not have been possible. Thanks to this support - as well as the generosity of our other state and foundation partners, and local community - the Palaces' lights will continue to shine for decades to come."
