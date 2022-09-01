Renovation of the Historic Post Office at 1 East Avenue is taking longer than expected.
David Chiazza, executive vice president of Iskalo Development Corporation, said in a statement this week that “pandemic impacts” pushed back the completion date from spring/summer 2022, and pushed up the cost, as many materials are harder to find for electrical, plumbing, HVAC piping, drywall and asphalt work. A labor shortage also affected the contractor, he said; and "unforeseen conditions" inside the century-old building ended up requiring redesign and rebidding of some rehabilitation work.
While Chiazza did not give a new date for completion, he said the impacts “substantially lengthened” the timetable.
