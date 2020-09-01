Historic Post Office restoration plan advances

The Historic Post Office at 1 East Avenue has undergone changes over the past three decades, mostly through improvements to the first floor atrium. The owner is proposing renovation of the building in its entirety to host additional tenants.
Iskalo Development Corp. is seeking a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency after proposing to invest $6 million in building renovations. The plan is to renovate all three floors and the basement of the 31,000-square-foot building erected at East Avenue and Elm Street more than a century ago.
Iskalo Development previously secured $1.75 million from the city's state-fed Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund for the project. This was the second-largest share of the $10 million fund.
Of Iskalo's forward movement on the project, Mayor Michelle Roman said, “We are excited that one of the premier DRI projects is one step closer to being underway. The (DRI) grant is supporting a multi-million-dollar investment into our community.”
Currently, there are some tenants on the first floor, but Iskalo says the second and third floors currently are unusable.
Planned improvements include installation of a new elevator and a sprinkler system, as well as electrical and plumbing work. Iskalo Development stated in its PILOT application that it would secure a $2.5 million construction loan and invest $33,000 of its own money in improvements.
The building, erected in 1902-1904 and enlarged in 1932, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The Lockport Post Office was moved out of it in 1991.
