The house fire at 5323 Lower Mountain Road took hours to extinguish, Wednesday, but according to a former Town of Lockport Historian, what the fire burned took over two centuries to realize.
“We’ve got to protect that property,” Larry Haseley said.
The address in what was once called Hickory Corners was the site of Daniel Pomeroy’s cabin when he arrived in 1810. By 1826 he had built the larger house that stands there today, though covered in fire damage and boarded up. Pomeroy was one of the founding families to populate the then Town of Cambria, now a part of the Town of Lockport.
Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said the property may not be salvageable.
“Our building inspector, Brian Belson, will check it out next week and see if it’ll ever be inhabitable again,” Crocker said, but added that there were no plans to demolish the structure just yet.
“It’s a sad story,” he said. “It’s future could be in doubt.”
Two houses down from the home, the Jabez Pomeroy House, a brick schoolhouse, bears the Pomery name on a marker, but there is no such marker on Jabez’s brother, Daniel’s land. This is in spite of it being one of the earliest structures in Lockport left standing, Haseley said.
Also according to Haseley, the Pomeroys came from Connecticut and settled in Western New York in the 1800s, but have long disappeared, some going west again to Michigan. He does not believe anyone from the family still lives in the area.
Some artifacts still survive. The burnt house was once the home of a post office and a simple desk with slots on it that resided in the residence from 1837-1855. The desk is now at the Niagara County Historical Society on 215 Niagara St. where Ann Marie Linnabery was also able to find an old postcard of the “Pomeroy English Walnut Farm.”
Also provided by Linnaberry is an article dated as March 12, 1907, where the author claims that the Pomeroy family, “is developing an English walnut on the farm and it promises well to rival every other farming industry in this vicinity.”
In 1935 the property was sold to the Mrowka family who have held it ever since. David Mrowka responded to questions about the house’s future.
“No decision have been made as of yet,” he said. “We haven’t had enough of a look.
“We’ll just see what happens.”
