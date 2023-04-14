Fisher Price

A Fisher Price Little People playset.

 Photo courtesy of the Strong National Museum of Play

Although many products made in Western New York became world-famous, perhaps the most beloved are the toys of Fisher-Price. From the company’s beginning during the Great Depression their fundamental toy-making principles centered on intrinsic play value, ingenuity, action, sturdy construction, and good value for the money.

On April 27, the Niagara History Center will present a free public program on the history of Fisher-Price toys. Larry Lackner, who worked for Fisher-Price in Medina from 1971 to 1996, will tell the story of the company’s founding and demonstrate how the early wood-and-metal toys were built for generations of play. He will display a variety of old Fisher-Price toys and other objects which were used in the Medina plant.

The program begins at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will be held at the History Center, 215 Niagara St. in Lockport.

