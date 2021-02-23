History-laden Lyndonville storefront may be razed

LYNDONVILLE — Village residents were shocked Monday morning by news of the roof collapse on a historic building on South Main Street.
According to code enforcement officer Dan Wolfe, village officials were notified about 8 a.m. by a tenant that the roof on 29 South Main had collapsed due the weight of heavy snow, and the building's walls were bowing.
The building, at the corner of Eagle and South Main streets, houses the Pennysaver Market, whose website says it is now permanently closed.
The building is owned by Robert Smith of California, a Lyndonville native who has been restoring several adjoining buildings to the north.
Following his Monday afternoon inspection, John Paul Schepp, a structural engineer with MRB Group, declared, “The building is clearly in bad shape. I think it may have to be demolished.”
If the building has to be demolished, it will be a great loss to the community, according to village public works superintendent Terry Woodworth. The building dates back to 1898-1899 and the village board held its very first meeting there, he said. In its early years the building housed a grange and an opera house, he added.
“There’s a lot of history there,” Woodworth said.
