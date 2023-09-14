Some of the first words out of Nathan Marziale, who’s being tried on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, to investigators at his doorstep were: “It was pitch black. I saw someone in the corner of my eye and I hit him.”
Audio recorded on a cell phone in sheriff’s Investigator Keith Hetrick’s pocket captured Marziale’s declaration after he answered the door at his Lincoln Avenue Extension residence about 1 a.m. Feb. 20, 2022.
On the recording, which was played for the jury Thursday in Niagara County Court, Marziale, 39, freely confessed his role in the death of Rafael Medina-Gonzalez. Immediately after admitting he was the driver of the gray SUV that struck Medina-Gonzalez on Dysinger Road, Marziale stated, “I’m a piece of s- — for driving away, but it is what it is.”
Medina-Gonzalez, an Amazon contractor, was helping an Amazon delivery truck get unstuck in the snowy driveway at 6694 Dysinger when he was struck. He flipped onto the roof of the vehicle that hit him and was carried to Akron Road, where he fell into a snowbank.
Marziale’s defense attorney, Joshua Ramos, has told the jury his client did not know at the time of the crash that he had struck a person; he thought he struck a deer, and later that night learned of a hit-and-run on his route, through social media, and “put two and two together.”
More admissions from Marziale followed on Hetrick’s recording, including: he had been drinking alcohol at 3:30 p.m. — the collision occurred at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022 — and he was a regular marijuana user who had smoked that morning and again after the crash.
After those admissions, Hetrick testified, Marziale allowed him and sheriff’s Capt. Tracy Steen to see his vehicle — photos of which were shown to the jury — and consented to being taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for a formal interview.
Hetrick was one of four people the jury heard from on Thursday.
The others included sheriff’s Investigator Michael Licinio, the accident investigator who was cross examined by Ramos after testifying for the prosecution on Wednesday.
Hetrick also was cross examined by Ramos, who noted that Marziale talked about a variety of things on the recording, including his mother and children.
Ramos asked Hetrick to describe Marziale’s demeanor at the time he began talking. Hetrick said, “fine, calm,” but also that he didn’t know how Marziale usually acted.
Ramos motioned unsuccessfully to keep photos of marijuana found in Marziale’s vehicle off the record. While the photos were not shown to the jury Thursday, County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek ruled they’re admissible, since they relate to a possible motive for Marziale to drive away from the crash scene.
“The court finds them relevant,” Wojtaszek said.
The final two witnesses for the day were Lindsay Klubek of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab, who found evidence of marijuana in Marziale’s blood sample, and Stacey Reed, a medical examiner who works for Erie County and performed an autopsy on Medina-Gonzalez.
Photographs of Medina-Gonzalez’s body before autopsy were not shown to the jury, as Ramos argued the medical examiner could describe using words alone where Medina-Gonzelez had sustained impact injuries, and Wojtaszek agreed.
Ramos noted that Klubek could not determine whether Marziale was high at the time of the collision.
CORRECTION
Carla Hernandez was the fiancee of Rafael Medina-Gonzalez. Her name was incorrect in a Marziale trial report in the Thursday edition.
