ALBANY -- New York's mandate that requires indoor businesses to require patrons to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask will end Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today.
The mandate, in effect since Dec. 13, has unleashed protests from some business owners and complaints from several upstate elected officials. It was scheduled to expire Thursday.
The order has applied to offices, restaurants, theaters and gyms.
Hochul, at a briefing in Manhattan, said the ending of the mandate comes after the recent decline in the rate of COVID-19 transmission across the state.
Hochul said she will keep the school mask mandate in place, but plans to continue to evaluate the transmission threat in classrooms.
As for the business mandates, Hochul said local governments can now decide as to whether they want to implement their own restrictions and requirements.
Today's move is seen as the most significant step in New York this year in the direction of fully reopening the state's economy.
The school mask mandate is expected to be reviewed during the school winter vacation week, which concludes Feb. 25.
This is a developing story that will be updated later.
