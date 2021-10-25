ALBANY — With COVID vaccines expected to be available soon for children ages 5 through 11, Gov. Kathy Hochul predicted Monday that health providers will face "a crush of interest" as parents plan to get their children immunized.
Hochul said in Johnson City that she expects pediatrician offices will be the "most comfortable" setting for parents escorting youngsters for the vaccinations. But she added conversations are also underway with school executives, noting the administration wants to ensure there are "more options" beyond doctor's offices.
"I do hope the schools will be very able partners of ours" by encouraging the shots, Hochul said.
Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said schools are expected to participate in efforts to make the vaccines available but "should not be viewed as the exclusive sites."
"Many parents, particularly those with young children, will want to be present" at the time the jab is administered, Lowry said.
While legislation has been proposed to require New York school children to get the COVID vaccinations as a condition of enrollment, the mandatory approach has not gained steam at the statehouse. California is the only state thus far to mandate the shots for schoolchildren.
Hochul said New York is just days away from finding out from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration when it can begin offering the vaccines to children ages 5 through 11.
Addressing a gathering at Decker College School of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, Hochul said: "I'm going to need everybody here to help explain to parents that this is just like what they did to let their precious babies head off to kindergarten. They have been vaccinated before. This is not a radical concept."
Having the vaccination effort for children remain voluntary will help public school districts avoid experiencing what could prove to be an exodus of resistant families, said Niagara Falls School District Supt. Mark Laurrie.
"I strongly believe this is the parents' right to choose," said Laurrie, noting he also encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.
Both the Council of School Superintendents and the state's largest teachers union, NYSUT, have not taken a public position on the idea of having COVID-19 for added to the list of maladies for which immunizations are required of children. Those illnesses include mumps, measles, polio, diphtheria, rubella, tetanus and pneumococcal disease.
A measure sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, would add COVID-19 vaccinations to those mandated by the state.
David Little, the director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State, said educators believe he best environment for learning for children is to be in class together. He said he believes the "vast majority" of families will arrange for children to get vaccinated, which will help the overall goal of having the state reach a level of immunization that will reduce the spread of the virus.
At the same time, Little said, "I think there will be a political fringe who will attack the vaccine simply because it's a COVID vaccine."
Having nearly completed the first two months of the school year, school districts are unlikely to see any let-up in the state's requirement of mandatory mask-wearing in school buildings, Little added.
Kyle Belokopitsky, the executive director of the New York State PTA , said the organization is staunchly opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children. Parents, she said, are being encouraged to bring their questions and concerns about the vaccine to pediatricians and school nurses.
"This has to remain a parents' choice," Belokopitsky said.
The timetable for when the pediatric vaccine will be coming to New York is expected to be made clearer after an FDA vaccine advisory board meets Tuesday to consider whether the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized for children ages 5 through 11. The CDC is expected to act on that decision when it meets Nov. 2 and 3.
But federal officials say the vaccine supplies could be shipped to states once the FDA advisory board weighs in.
Meanwhile, the latest CDC data shows 78.1% of New Yorkers over age 18 are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. When all ages are added in, 66.1% have received a complete series of shots.
Hochul told reporters she hopes parents will opt to get children vaccinated.
"You do not want your baby, your child, to end up in a hospital on a ventilator, with an illness that could have been prevented had you taken them to get the shot when it was available," she said.
