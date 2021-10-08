Hochul endorsed by Niagara County Democratic Committee

The Niagara County Democratic Committee this week voted to endorse Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul's 2022 election bid, joining its Erie County counterpart to become the first two county committees to offer Hochul their backing.
“Kathy Hochul is a friend who shares our Western New York values, and those values have been sorely lacking in Albany for a very long time,” Niagara County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Borgatti said after a Thursday meeting of party leaders. Hochul succeeded Andrew M. Cuomo upon his late August resignation and Borgatti said her "more open approach (is) refreshing and what government is supposed to look like."
“We stand for things, as Democrats and as Western New Yorkers. We want open, honest government,” Borgatti said. “Kathy Hochul has been a long-time supporter of organized labor and has been fighting for the working class her entire career. Labor built New York, and it’s good to have a governor who remembers that fact, and in Kathy Hochul, we do. She knows the challenges our families face, that women and single mothers face, that New Yorkers all face in these unusual times. And she knows that it’s important to make hard choices now so we can get back to normal.”
Among her credits, Borgatti pointed out, Hochul is a past top elected official in populous Erie County, a former Member of Congress who represented Niagara County and she served as New York's lieutenant governor for nearly a decade.
“We won’t get many chances to elect a governor from Buffalo. Now is that time,” Borgatti said.
The committee also endorsed Jeffrey Elder in the 4th county legislative district, calling him “a principled leader who brings new perspective and solid Democratic values to the job.”
Elder, a retired Air Force NCO, won the party line in a June primary election, taking it from incumbent 4th district Legislator Owen T. Steed. They're going head to head again in November, Elder on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines and Steed on the Conservative line.
