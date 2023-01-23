Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.