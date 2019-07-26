Hochul on Seneca casino payments: 'Fair is fair'

During a visit to Lockport on Friday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul described the current delay in casino revenue payments from the Seneca Nation of Indians "enormously frustrating" for New York state and local host communities, including the City of Niagara Falls.
Hochul, who visited Lockport to announce the award of funding for various projects tied to a state-financed downtown development initiative, was asked about the casino cash situation by a reporter following the funding announcement.
Hochul noted that the Seneca Nation came out on the losing end of an arbitration process Seneca officials accepted as part of the casino gaming arrangement in Western New York. She also suggested that the Senecas' decision to seek a second opinion in federal court is "fundamentally unfair" to the state as well as its funding partnerse in the Falls as well as the cities of Buffalo and Salamanca.
"That's from the process they agreed to," Hochul said, referring to the agreed-upon arbitration.
The Senecas have filed motions in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York in Buffalo seeking to overturn the arbitration panel ruling that found they owed $255 million in slot machine revenue payments to the state.
In a 2-to-1 decision, the arbitration panel ruled in January that payments of a portion of slot machine revenues to the state had to continue under the terms of the current gaming compact between New York and the Senecas.
The Senecas claim the compact only required the revenue sharing for the first 14 years of the operations of their three casinos.
The Senecas said their lawsuit was the result of a communication they received from the U.S. Department of the Interior on June 5 that indicated the agency would not review their appeal of the arbitration ruling.
The nation said a Department of the Interior review was necessary because the arbitration ruling was an “amendment” to the compact with the state.
In the meantime, officials in Niagara Falls learned this week that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration forwarded $5 million in state holdover funds. The money is part of a promised $12.3 million that Cuomo said he would provide to the city in an effort to improve its financial situation while the casino revenue drama continues to unfold.
Hochul acknowledged that there have been conversations with officials in Buffalo and Salamanca about obtaining similar temporary assistance from the state. She described those conversations as "ongoing."
Hochul said it is "unfair" for the Seneca Nation to withhold payments while continuing to operate Class III gaming facilities under its exclusive arrangement to do so in Western New York. She suggested that the price for exclusivity is slot machine revenue payments, which the arbitration panel decided the Seneca Nation still owes.
"The quid pro quo is that you have to share some of the revenue," she said.
"Fair is fair," she added.
