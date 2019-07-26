Hochul on Seneca casino payments: 'Fair is fair'

James Neiss/Staff PhotographerNew York state Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport on Friday where she announced funding for various city projects through a state-financed downtown revitalization initiative. Following the announcement, in response to a question from a reporter, Hochul described the continuing delay of slot machine revenue payments from the Seneca Nation of Indians to the state and local host communities like Niagara Falls as "enormously frustrating."