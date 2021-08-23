Hochul pressed on Covid data  

ALBANY — Newly-minted Gov. Kathy Hochul is fielding demands for the state government to end "delaying tactics" in the release of COVID-19 data relating to the deaths of New York nursing home patients.
Hochul, elevated from lieutenant governor to fill the void created by the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, inherits hundreds of her predecessor's appointees in key policy-making roles in every state agency.
In an open letter to Hochul on Monday, Tim Hoefer, president of the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, noted the state health department has resisted sharing pandemic data "in defiance of good public health practice."
Hoefer noted the undercounting of nursing home deaths during the pandemic was a factor in the Assembly initiating an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo, who was also dogged by allegations of sexually harassing at least 11 women.
"As the new governor, you have the opportunity to repudiate this shameful episode," Hoefer advised Hochul.
With infection rates on the rise, Hochul has signaled that framing an effective COVID-19 strategy will be a top priority, noting she plans to "bring the best and brightest" to the effort.
Assembly Member Ron Kim, D-Queens, chairman of the Assembly Aging Committee, told CNHI that as Hochul takes the reins of state government, "it is imperative there is full transparency on the nursing home issue."
Kim also suggested that Hochul should replace Dr. Howard Zucker as commissioner of the state Department of Health. Zucker was the bureaucrat who issued the March 25, 2020, order directing New York nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients from hospitals, a move some of Cuomo's critics attribute to the rapid spread of the virus throughout those facilities.
"We need a full and honest account of what is going on at the Department of Health and why Zucker is still there," Kim said.
The health department has maintained the virus was largely spread in nursing homes by infected staffers who brought it into the facilities from their communities.
Kim said he wants to hear Hochul "verbally commit" to ensure her administration will meet the deadlines for responding to all Freedom of Information Law requests for pandemic data.
The undercount of nursing home fatalities and a $5.1 million book contract Cuomo landed for a memoir about the pandemic are the subjects of an ongoing investigation by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.
One of the new governor's first orders of business should be securing evaluations of the performance of all state agencies, particularly those that often have had to interact with the public through the pandemic, to determine if they have been effective, said Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.
While Hochul has said she will take 45 days to complete a transition, Morinello said, "There may be some commissioners who will need to go right away."
The lawmaker said he has been disappointed in the performance of the state Liquor Authority, noting he has received complaints the bureaucracy was sluggish in dealing with requests for approvals for improvements made by some establishments hoping to enhance their businesses amid indoor dining restrictions imposed by the state.
Morinello also said the distribution of federal relief money for landlords by the state — funds intended to help them cope with the ongoing eviction moratorium — has been far too slow.
One feature in Hochul's favor, he said, is that she has had "a lot of history and experience in all levels of government," having served in the House of Representatives, as a county clerk and a town board member.
Libby Post, a veteran Albany political consultant, said she believes increasing the percentage of New Yorkers who have had COVID-19 vaccinations will be high on Hochul's agenda, as well as considering mandates for vaccinations and other Covid responses.
"Public health trumps personal freedom every time," Post said.
She also predicted Hochul will take a collegial approach to dealing with lawmakers, in contrast to the oft-confrontational approach employed by Cuomo. "There will be times when they won't get along," Post said. "But at least they will be starting out on a footing where they are willing to work together."
Hochul will likely set her sights on "restoring integrity to the governor's office by exercising power differently," said Luke Perry, a political science professor at Utica College.
Without the "political baggage" Cuomo has carried since becoming the focus of investigations, Hochul has an opportunity to be more effective in dealing with the increase in infections in a way that keeps hospitals from overflowing and allows children to learn in classrooms, Perry said.
"Obviously, there is politics in play with everything," Perry said. "But I think at the end of the day, if you are the chief executive of the state and you are walking into a pandemic you are gong to be more inclined to do what you think is best to promote the safety of the people you represent rather than rely on political calculations."
Hochul, he added, is more apt to achieve goals through building consensus, rather than imposing dictates.
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he is optimistic Hochul will be successful in overseeing New York.
"She is a good person who listens to people and understands their issues," Jones said.
He said he is hopeful that she will make the expansion of broadband and cellular technology priorities, as well as doing what she can to advocate for the reopening of the U.S./Canada border.
"She is tough, and I think she is reasonable as well," Jones said.
