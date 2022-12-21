Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation establishing a statewide pay transparency law that will require employers to list salary ranges in advertisements or postings for job opportunities and promotions.
"This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York's workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color," Hochul said in a statement announcing her signing of the law.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women made 83 cents for every $1 made by men in 2020, Black women made 64 cents and Hispanic women made 57 cents.
The pay transparency law is "a statewide structural fix to the racial and gender-based wealth gaps that leave women in the workforce far behind their peers," state Sen. Jessica Ramos said in the statement. "Equal pay for equal work is how we build up women as the economic anchors of their communities. As this law goes into effect, I encourage all New Yorkers to talk about your pay, demand transparency and use this law to ensure you are earning what you are worth."
