Responding to published reports indicating plans are underway to accommodate NHL teams by extending exemptions for travel between the U.S. and Canada, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is asking why the same can't be done to bring families together.
Higgins said he doesn't oppose coordination to allow for teams to cross the border, noting he is a member of the Congressional Hockey Caucus, played hockey as a kid and has laced up his skates in recent years for charity hockey events.
Higgins said he would simply like the two governments to work in the same urgent and deliberative manor to come to agreement on the process allowing for families to reunite after being separated for more than 14 months.
“We have evidence that it can be done, and it can be done safely. People are crossing the border. Let’s build on the progress made, the lessons learned and lay out a strategy to get this border open," said Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group.
The border between the U.S. and Canada first closed to non-essential travel in March 2020. However, exemptions are made for military, students, cross-border trade (cargo drivers), and health reasons.
Still, over one million people continue to cross the U.S.-Canada border safely each week. The COVID-19 positivity rate for those entering the border by land for the most recent week on record, May 16 through 22, was just 0.2% and has consistently been less than the positivity rate for travelers entering Canada by air.
Higgins and other local lawmakers have been pushing for months for the development of a bilateral plan to safely reopen the border, encouraged action to allow Canadians to get vaccinated in the U.S. and would like to see a full reopening of the northern border by July.
The border remains closed to non-essential travelers through June 21.
