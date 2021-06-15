Troy Hodge was a human being, and we are all human beings.
That’s the message from LaDrea Ingram, a relative of Hodge’s and a part of the deeply family and community oriented culture in Lockport. She will be speaking Thursday during a walk starting from Hodge’s mother’s house, the last place Hodge visited before dying while in the custody of Lockport police during an incident that began on June 16, 2019 in her driveway.
The walk will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fatima Hodge’s home at 217 Park Ave., and continue down Park Avenue to city hall and where it will conclude at 8 p.m.
While New York State Attorney General Latitia James’ investigation ended without the filing of charges against the police officers involved, remembering Hodge’s last encounter with LPD has turned into a focal point for community members. They include Ingram, who is now calling for mass reform across the city including changes in policy and education.
“I happened to be home that summer,” Ingram said in a phone interview. “My husband and I and our children were on our way out the door when the phone call came.”
Ingram said she immediately felt the all too familiar shock of the news of an interaction between the police and a person-of-color that leads to violence and death. She also felt hurt.
“My heart hurt for his daughter. My heart hurt for his mother. My heart felt for the soon to be absence in the presence of the lives of his loved ones,” she said. “There was a feeling of shock, but a feeling of pain, simultaneously, of the unknown of what was going to come to individuals who experience grief and loss.”
Ingram said her words at the walk will attempt to bring in all the details that make Hodge human.
“My focus is going to be on really honoring and humanizing Troy and really making people aware of the fact that we are more alike than we are different and connecting to the experience of just being human,” she said. “Even in the mist of our moral fallacy, even in the midst of the challenges in life, we still deserve to exist as humans.”
Reconciliation is another word on the tip of Ingram’s tongue, but she said that there are certain acknowledgements that must be made.
“There has be a level of honoring the pain and suffering that happened that night,” she said. “It’s hard to tell anyone to move the mark forward when they feel like there’s been no justice. That’s really challenging for us to ask someone to be able to move forward when there hasn’t been an acknowledgement of, ‘We can do better.’ “
However, the community doesn’t end at the doors of the police department. Ingram talked about people being in “accord,” understanding that everyone must be speak with one voice and that includes the police.
Ingram also said that understanding the power of people “mobilizing” around the issues surrounding Troy’s death was another goal of the walk and there are many ways to participate.
“I would hope, and that is my prayer, that after the protest, that it’s not the same. That individuals are willing to knock on each other’s door and have coffee together,” Ingram said. “We have police officers that are willing to break bread with the families in our community and Lockport can become a model! Who says Lockport can’t become a national model of how to do it correctly and what a strong community can look like?”
