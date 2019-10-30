If one were looking for an adage to sum up Janet Hoffman's political career, you could do worse than the old saying about perseverance: if at first you don't succeed, try and try again.
Hoffman, a Democrat, failed to defeat Republican Supervisor Doyle Phillips both in 2015 and 2017, falling short by about 20 percent of the vote both years. Yet those loses have not stopped her from taking a third swing at Phillips's supervisor seat.
"I’m not saying they’re doing a bad job," Hoffman said of the current Wilson administration. "I just think putting someone in office with a new view to get things done — I think it’s time we do that.”
Hoffman said she feels new leaders could take new approaches to attract new businesses to the Village of Wilson.
"We have an empty Main Street, and it’s getting worse," Hoffman said.
But Phillips, who has been supervisor since 2016, said he has worked with the county Industrial Development Agency to bring a drug store into the village and bring a new tenant into the Pfeiffer Foods salad dressing plant, which shuttered in 2009.
Phillips added under his tenure, the town has secured grant funding for repairs to its highway garage and roadwork. The town and village were also recently awarded funding to dredge the harbor and replace the wastewater treatment plant, thanks to the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a state effort to strengthen shoreline areas against future flooding.
"From what I’ve heard from constituents, they’re pretty much happy with what has been accomplished," Phillips said.
Janet Hoffman
Age: 72
Address: 2362 Riverview Drive
Occupation: retired administrator for private practices of Kaleida Health,
Prior elected office: N/A
Ballot lines: Democratic
Doyle Phillips
Age: 77
Address: 2606 Wilson-Cambria Road
Occupation: retired supervisor for Case Morgan Pipeline, former owner of D. Phillips Utilities and Doyle's Welding
Prior elected office: Wilson Town Supervisor since 2016
Ballot lines: Republican, Conservative, Independence
