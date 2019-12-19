'Hold in place' order lifted after police probe at LHS

A written statement left at Lockport High School prompted school officials to initiate a "hold in place" order for students while authorities investigated the situation Thursday morning.
School officials said the statement was found inside the school building. A statement on the district's website indicated that the Lockport Police Department immediately investigated and determined that there was no credible threat. The district indicated that the hold in place at the high school was released at 11 a.m.
"The district’s highest priority is the safety and security of the district’s students, staff, and visitors. The district will continue to take all threats seriously," the district said in its statement.
